Wisconsin pair electrocuted to death after attempting TikTok trend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man and a woman electrocuted themselves to death while attempting to re-create a viral TikTok trend.

Wiscon si n police said they responded to a residential fire in Marathon County in early April and ultimately discovered two individuals dead at the scene. Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, were discovered in the garage, both having died by electrocution, police said.

WAPO'S TAYLOR LORENZ SAYS IT'S ‘PATENTLY FALSE’ THAT HER LIBS OF TIKTOK STORY LINKED TO PERSONAL INFO

The pair were reportedly attempting to recreate the "fractal burning" trend from TikTok. Fractal burning is a process professionals use to burn tree-like designs into wood, often used as ornaments or tables.

"This process is highly dangerous, and should only be done by trained professionals," police said of the process. "Taking advice from YouTube or from any other social media site in order to do a craft item or some other artwork, is not safe when you’re dealing with electricity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say they initially investigated the deaths as potential homicides, but later concluded it was an accident.

The American Association of Woodturners says at least 33 people in the U.S. have died from attempting fractal burning.