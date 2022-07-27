Arizona officials OK $5 million transfer to the county’s flood control district

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved the immediate transfer of $5 million to the county’s flood control district to deal with monsoonal flooding problems.

Meanwhile Wednesday, Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy declared a state of emergency to make the city eligible for additional resources to support disaster response.

The disaster grant assistance would help cover the costs associated with public infrastructure damage including debris removal, emergency protective measures and the restoration of disaster-damaged, publicly owned facilities.

Since July 16, Flagstaff has experienced days of steady and heavy rain that has inundated neighborhoods in the shadow of mountains that burned recently.

County officials say the flash flooding has impacted the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, and Doney Park areas as well as the west side of Flagstaff.

The annual monsoon season is expected to last through September, with the possibility of daily rainfall.

County officials believe the continued costs of flood mitigation could exceed the costs of the aftermath of the Schultz Fire in 2010, which were $5.6 million.