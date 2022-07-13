Majority of Yellowstone roadways, backcountry reopens after flooding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Park Service said Tuesday that the majority of Yellowstone National Park's roadways and backcountry will be open on Wednesday.

According to the agency, 93% of roadways and 88% of the backcountry will reopen.

Slough Creek, located in Lamar Valley, will reopen to limited overnight backcountry use, with biking, hiking and fishing permitted on allotted portions of the northern and northeastern entrance roads.

The Slough Creek Campground will remain closed until further notice.

Park staff will coordinate with current backcountry permit holders and commercial operators to allow them to enter and exit the area during daylight hours.

Outside of those permit holders, visitors will not be permitted on the six-mile segment of road from Tower Junction to the Slough Creek Campground Road until further notice. The park said that was largely due to limited traffic capacity.

The park service said that 88% of Yellowstone National Park's backcountry is open to overnight and day use.

The same percentage of Yellowstone's 1,000 miles of park trails are open, in addition to 88% of the 293 backcountry campsites.

Sections of the Lamar River Corridor and Miller Creek will likely not reopen this year following extensive flood damage.

Yellowstone was closed in June following historic flooding.

Crews are continuing to evaluate destruction from the floods and are making repairs throughout the park.

While the North Entrance Road and Northeast Entrance Road are under repair, visitors can now access the park on bicycles and by foot through these entrances.

There is also temporary and extremely limited access between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs.

However, normal visitor vehicular traffic, bicycles, pedestrians and horses are not allowed.

"Visitors may access the park through the North Entrance through approved guiding and outfitting services," the park service wrote.

It said it was critical that visitors understand the dangers and risks of travel and that they stay informed about what is open and closed.