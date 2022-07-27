Expand / Collapse search
Heat impacts Northwest as Southwest continues to experience flash flooding issues

Heat warnings remain in effect for southern Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
After record-breaking rain in the St. Louis area on Tuesday, there’s more wet weather in the forecast for the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.  

ST. LOUIS FLASH FLOODING SUBMERGES I-70, TRAPS RESIDENTS IN HOMES AFTER RECORD-SHATTERING RAINFALL

Rainfall still to come in the St. Louis area over the next week

Rainfall still to come in the St. Louis area over the next week (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will also cause flash flooding issues for parts of the Southwest.  

Flash flood threats in the eastern U.S. on Wednesday

Flash flood threats in the eastern U.S. on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is still baking, with record-setting temperatures and high humidity. 

Friday's forecast high temperatures in the Northwest

Friday's forecast high temperatures in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Heat alerts in the U.S. over the next several days

Heat alerts in the U.S. over the next several days (Credit: Fox News)

Heat warnings remain in effect for this region as well as the areas across the southern Plains.  

