Heat impacts Northwest as Southwest continues to experience flash flooding issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After record-breaking rain in the St. Louis area on Tuesday, there’s more wet weather in the forecast for the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.

ST. LOUIS FLASH FLOODING SUBMERGES I-70, TRAPS RESIDENTS IN HOMES AFTER RECORD-SHATTERING RAINFALL

Heavy rain will also cause flash flooding issues for parts of the Southwest.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is still baking, with record-setting temperatures and high humidity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heat warnings remain in effect for this region as well as the areas across the southern Plains.