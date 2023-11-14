Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Arizona man faces life behind bars after fatally shooting US deputy marshal

Deputy US Marshal Chase White was a married father of 4 who was days away from a deployment

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man convicted of killing a federal agent in Tucson five years ago could face life in prison when he’s sentenced in January, according to authorities.

A jury on Monday found Ryan Phillip Schlesinger guilty of second-degree murder in the November 2018 death of Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White.

At the time of the fatal shooting, the 41-year-old White was just four days away from his deployment in the Air Force Reserve as a lieutenant colonel.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, TO RETURN ANCESTRAL LAND TO INDIGENOUS NATION

Arizona Fox News graphic

Schlesinger pleaded not guilty to 13 charges, including murder and assault on a federal officer. (Fox News)

BIDEN ADMIN MASS RELEASING MIGRANTS DIRECTLY ONTO ARIZONA STREETS AS BORDER CRISIS RAGES

Prosecutors said White, a married father of four, was part of a group of Marshals Service personnel who were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant at Schlesinger’s home.

Schlesinger had been stalking a woman who was a Tucson police sergeant, according to a criminal complaint. He was 26 at the time of the shooting.

After a standoff with law enforcement that lasted about an hour, authorities said Schlesinger emerged from his northern Tucson home wearing body armor and was taken into custody.

Schlesinger pleaded not guilty to 13 charges, including murder and assault on a federal officer.

Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty in the case, but withdrew the motion in August 2022.