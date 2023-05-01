Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Tucson, Arizona, to return ancestral land to indigenous nation

The AZ city wants to give more than 10 acres to the Tohono O'odham Nation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The city of Tucson plans to return ancestral land tied to the Tohono O'odham Nation.

The Arizona Daily Star reported the Tucson City Council unanimously approved a proposal earlier this month to give more than 10 acres of city land at the base of Sentinel Peak to the tribe.

The peak is known as "the birthplace of Tucson," where the Hohokam, the ancestors of the Tohono O'odham, grew crops and thrived for more than 4,500 years.

NATIVE AMERICAN LEADER DENOUNCES INDIGENOUS FESTIVAL BY ‘MADE-UP GROUP’: 'WOULDN'T BE CAUGHT DEAD'

Tohono O'odham

Indigenous people from the Tohono O'odham ethnic group dance and sing during a protest on March 25, 2017, in Arizona. Tucson plans to return ancestral land from the base of Sentinel Peak back to the Tohono O'odham Nation.  (PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

The transfer recognizes "the sovereignty of the Tohono O'odham Nation," according to the council's motion.

Ned Norris Jr., the tribe's chairman, said there are significant archaeological and historical remnants of ancestors on that land.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tribal officials said they aren't sure what they'll do with it.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has approached the idea of putting the land in a trust with Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva.