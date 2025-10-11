Man hauled away by security after urinating on main altar at St. Peter’s Basilica: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is accused of urinating on the Altar of the Confession at St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, prompting a swift response from security personnel and drawing the attention of many visitors.

Security staff and plainclothes police officers quickly intervened and escorted the man out of the church, according to multiple Italian news outlets. The incident occurred in full view of a large crowd, with footage circulating widely online.

Vatican officials had not immediately issued a statement, though some reports indicated that Pope Francis was informed and "shocked to learn of the news."

The episode is the latest in a series of disturbances at the basilica in recent years. In February, another individual damaged ceremonial items on the same altar, according to the Catholic News Agency.

"This is an episode of a person with a serious mental disability who has been detained by the Vatican Police and then placed at the disposal of the Italian authorities," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement to ANSA.

A similar incident occurred in 2023, when a Polish man staged a protest near the altar, prompting the Vatican to hold a penitential rite afterward.

The man reportedly undressed and climbed onto the altar, with the words "Save children of Ukraine" written on his back.

"As officers of the Vatican Gendarmerie approached, the man did not resist but cooperated as they led him to the police station inside the Vatican," Vatican News reported at the time. "After confirming his identity, he was handed over to the Italian police and issued an expulsion order."

Under the Code of Canon Law (Canon 1211), serious acts committed in a sacred place that cause scandal to the faithful are considered violations of the site’s holiness. When this occurs, public worship is suspended until a penitential rite is performed to restore the sanctity of the church.

According to the Ceremonial of Bishops, such rites – often a Mass or a Liturgy of the Word – should take place as soon as possible following a desecration.

