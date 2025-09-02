Federal judge releases woman accused of threatening to kill Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman arrested last month for allegedly making death threats against President Donald Trump has been released by a federal judge who has clashed with the Trump administration several times this year, including by attempting to block the deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act.

Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, released no later than Aug. 27 under electronic monitoring and instructed her to visit a psychiatrist in New York City once she retrieves her belongings from a local police station.

Boasberg’s order came after US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya ordered Jones to be held without bond and undergo a competency evaluation. She cited her "very troubling conduct" of social media posts aimed at the president, combined with the fact that she had then traveled to the District of Columbia, per WUSA9.

Jones took part in a "dignified arrest ceremony" for Trump at a protest in Washington, D.C., which circumnavigated the White House complex and was arrested following an investigation into her series of concerning Instagram and Facebook posts.

In early August, Jones labeled Trump a terrorist, referred to his administration as a dictatorship, and stated that Trump had caused extreme and unnecessary loss of life in relation to the coronavirus.

"I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present," an Aug. 6 post directed at the FBI states.

In an Aug. 14 post directed to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Jones allegedly wrote, "Please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025."

The next day, Jones voluntarily agreed to an interview with the Secret Service, during which she called Trump a "terrorist" and a "nazi," authorities said.

She said that if she had the opportunity, she would kill Trump at "the compound" if she had to and that she had a "bladed object," which she said was the weapon she would use to "carry out her mission of killing" the president.

Following the protest in Washington, D.C on Aug. 16, Jones was interviewed again by the Secret Service, during which she admitted that she had made threats towards Trump during her interview the previous day.

She was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap, or seriously hurt the president and sending messages across state lines that contained threats to kidnap or harm someone.

Upadhyaya expressed concern over the gravity of Jones’s threats and ruled they were serious enough to justify detention and scheduled a status conference and preliminary hearing for Sept. 2, with prosecutors required to secure an indictment by Sept. 15.

But Jones’s lawyers, who had argued their client was unarmed and had no real desire to follow through with the threats, appealed Upadhyaya’s detention decision, and Boasberg overturned Upadhyaya’s detention order.

Boasberg, a President Barack Obama appointee, has found himself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration several times this year.

In March, he issued a temporary restraining order seeking to block Trump’s use of a 1798 wartime-era immigration law, the Alien Enemies Act, to summarily deport hundreds of Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador.

Boasberg ordered all planes bound for El Salvador to be "immediately" returned to U.S. soil, which did not happen, and later, ordered a new investigation to determine whether the Trump administration had complied with his orders.

In April, he ruled that the court had grounds to move on possible contempt proceedings, though that ruling was stayed by a higher appeals court, which has yet to consider the matter.

His March 15 order touched off a complex legal saga that ultimately spawned dozens of deportation-related court challenges across the country — though the one brought before Boasberg was the very first — and later prompted the Supreme Court to rule, on two separate occasions, that the hurried removals had violated migrants' due process protections under the U.S. Constitution.

Trump has publicly attacked him as a "Radical Left Lunatic" and called for his impeachment.

In July, Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a misconduct complaint against Boasberg, accusing him of making improper comments about President Trump's administration, Chief Justice Roberts, and roughly two dozen other federal judges — remarks that she allegedly argued undermined the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.

Boasberg allegedly warned the judges that he believed the Trump Administration would "disregard rulings of federal courts" and trigger "a constitutional crisis."

"Although his comments would be inappropriate even if they had some basis, they were even worse because Judge Boasberg had no basis—the Trump Administration has always complied with all court orders," the complaint reads. "Nor did Judge Boasberg identify any purported violations of court orders to justify his unprecedented predictions."

