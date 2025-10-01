Expand / Collapse search
Federal Courts

Federal judge disqualifies acting Nevada US attorney from handling cases

Sigal Chattah unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for Nevada AG in 2022

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
A federal judge disqualified Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Sigal Chattah from involvement in several cases.

"Given the Court’s conclusion that Ms. Chattah is not validly serving as Acting U.S. Attorney, her involvement in these cases would be unlawful," the order signed by senior U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell declares. "The Court will disqualify Ms. Chattah from participating in or supervising Defendants’ prosecutions."

FEDERAL JUDGE LAUNCHES SCATHING BROADSIDE OF TRUMP'S EFFORTS TO DEPORT PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS

Sigal Chattah

Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Defendants’ motions are granted to the extent they seek disqualification of Ms. Chattah from supervising their criminal prosecutions. Ms. Chattah is disqualified from supervising these cases or any attorneys in the handling of these cases. The government attorneys handling these cases shall, within 7 days of this order, file statements in the docket that they are not being supervised by Ms. Chattah in their prosecution of these cases," the order notes.

"Defendants’ motions are denied to the extent they seek dismissal of their indictments," the order also declares.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FROM DEPORTING HUNDREDS OF GUATEMALAN MINORS

Gavel, scale, books

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court.  (Brian A. Jackson/South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Chattah unsuccessfully ran for Nevada attorney general as a Republican in 2022 — she lost the contest to incumbent Democratic State Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada asserted in part of a post on X that Chattah "has no business being our U.S. Attorney and she needs to resign now."

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS VOICE OF AMERICA MASS TERMINATIONS IN SCATHING RULING AGAINST LAKE

DOJ seal

Chattah has had a post pinned on X declaring "We are all Charlie." (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Chattah currently has a post pinned to the top of her personal X profile that declares, "We are all Charlie," in a reference to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last month — her post also includes the broken heart and American flag emojis.

