Federal judge disqualifies acting Nevada US attorney from handling cases

A federal judge disqualified Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Sigal Chattah from involvement in several cases.

"Given the Court’s conclusion that Ms. Chattah is not validly serving as Acting U.S. Attorney, her involvement in these cases would be unlawful," the order signed by senior U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell declares. "The Court will disqualify Ms. Chattah from participating in or supervising Defendants’ prosecutions."

"Defendants’ motions are granted to the extent they seek disqualification of Ms. Chattah from supervising their criminal prosecutions. Ms. Chattah is disqualified from supervising these cases or any attorneys in the handling of these cases. The government attorneys handling these cases shall, within 7 days of this order, file statements in the docket that they are not being supervised by Ms. Chattah in their prosecution of these cases," the order notes.

"Defendants’ motions are denied to the extent they seek dismissal of their indictments," the order also declares.

Chattah unsuccessfully ran for Nevada attorney general as a Republican in 2022 — she lost the contest to incumbent Democratic State Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada asserted in part of a post on X that Chattah "has no business being our U.S. Attorney and she needs to resign now."

