Arizona
Published

Arizona hiker missing for nearly a week after leaving cellphone at campground; search efforts continue

Jeffrey Stambaugh left cellphone charging at Yavapai Campground in Prescott, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Rescue teams in Arizona are "relentlessly" searching for a hiker who remains missing nearly a week after leaving his cellphone charging at a campground, authorities said Wednesday.

Jeffrey Stambaugh, 63, of Tucson, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area in Prescott, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stambaugh had given his cell phone to the camp host so it could be charged but left without it, according to investigators.

After arriving in Prescott, Stambaugh had sent a text message to a friend in the area and asked if they'd like to meet up at some point. The friend later reported Stambaugh missing. 

Jeffrey Stambaugh, 63, of Tucson, made reservations to stay at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area in Prescott, Arizona, from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29. He was last seen at the campground on Sept. 30 and left without his cellphone.

Jeffrey Stambaugh, 63, of Tucson, made reservations to stay at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area in Prescott, Arizona, from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29. He was last seen at the campground on Sept. 30 and left without his cellphone. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office )

The sheriff’s office received the missing persons report on Saturday and later found Stambaugh’s vehicle at the Metate Trailhead.

Search teams and volunteers have looked for Stambaugh along every trail and rugged wilderness area near the Metate Trailhead , Granite Basin and Yavapai Campground.

Search teams and volunteers have looked for Stambaugh along every trail and rugged wilderness area near the Metate Trailhead , Granite Basin and Yavapai Campground. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office )

Search and rescue teams have used drones, helicopters, K-9, 4x4 and Off-Highway Vehicle units to scour "every trail and rugged wilderness area near and around the trailhead, Granite Basin, and Yavapai Campground," the sheriff’s office said.

Search and rescue teams have used drones, along with helicopter and K-9 units.

Search and rescue teams have used drones, along with helicopter and K-9 units. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office )

Stambaugh had made reservations to stay at the campground from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29.

Authorities asked anyone with information about this case to call the sheriff’s office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.