Arizona fire crews brace for windy conditions

The Tunnel Fire is 3% contained

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Favorable weather on Friday aided firefighters working to fend off Arizona's Tunnel Fire – but those conditions were not expected to last. 

More strong winds were forecast to whip across the state and neighboring New Mexico. 

Flames from the blaze raced through rural communities near Flagstaff days earlier until Thursday's break in the weather allowed authorities to survey the damage and permitted helicopters to drop water for the first time.

Thirty homes and numerous other buildings are destroyed and authorities said more than 100 properties were affected.

  • Firefighters work to monitor Tunnel Fire hotspots
    Image 1 of 5

    Two firefighters monitor hot spots from a wildfire burning on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., Thursday, April 21, 2022.  (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

  • Smoke from the Tunnel Fire
    Image 2 of 5

    A tumbleweed rolls past a line of cars stopped ahead of a roadblock on U.S. 89 on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

  • Flames from the Tunnel Fire
    Image 3 of 5

    A wind-driven wildfire dances around a home on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

  • A home destroyed by the Tunnel Fire outside Flagstaff
    Image 4 of 5

    This Wednesday April 20, 2022, photo provided by Bill Wells shows his home on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Bill Wells via AP)

  • A Phoenix crew firefighter works outside Flagstaff
    Image 5 of 5

    A firefighter from a Phoenix crew feels underground for any remaining heat from a tree stump that had been smoldering Thursday, April 21, 2022, outside Flagstaff, Ariz.  (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

The U.S. Forest Service in the Coconino National Forest reported Friday that the Tunnel Fire was 3% contained, spanning 21,087 acres.

"Though welcome rain fell this morning across many parts of the fire, strong winds forecast today and shifting winds out of the north and east forecast for Saturday and Sunday are still a major concern for fire managers," the agency said

It has burned close to 32 square miles and forced the evacuations of approximately 765 homes and 1,000 animals since it broke out on Sunday.

There are more than 370 firefighters on scene, nine 20-person hand crews, five dozers, 30 engines, one air attack plane, two Type 1 helicopters and one Type 3 helicopter.

The Coconino National Forest has instituted a forest closure order for the area affected by the Tunnel Fire. U.S. Highway 89 remains closed from near milepost 425 to 445.

On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency for Coconino County "to assist impacted communities with the resources needed to respond to and recover from the fire’s destruction."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The National Interagency Fire Center said that 12 large fires have scorched more than 67,000 acres in the Southwest, Southern and Alaska areas. 

Wildfire has become a year-round threat in the West. Scientists have said that problems have been exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

