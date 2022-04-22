State of emergency declared as Arizona wildfire continues to grow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the massive wind-fueled wildfire burning in Coconino County.

The Tunnel Fire, burning roughly 14 miles north of Flagstaff, has grown to over 20,000 acres as firefighters brace for increasingly windy conditions expected Friday.

The emergency declaration will help officials to provide resources to the people and communities impacted by the fire, Ducey said in a statement.

Nearly 800 households in the area have been evacuated, and the fire remains 0% contained, according to Coconino County officials.

"Even though we haven’t declared a percentage of containment on this fire yet, there has been a lot of work, progress, and investment on line construction around many parts of the Tunnel Fire," said Deputy Incident Commander Shelby Erickson.

More than 370 firefighters have been called in to battle the blaze. Other firefighting resources on scene include five bulldozers, 30 fire engines, one air attack plane and three helicopters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.