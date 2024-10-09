Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Arizona Democratic Party office shared with Harris-Walz campaign shot at for third time in less than a month

The shooting was the third targeting the Democratic office in Tempe over the past month, but no one was inside, police said

Louis Casiano
Published
An Arizona Democratic campaign office was shot at over the weekend, the third such incident in which the building was targeted in the past few weeks. 

The Democratic National Committee in Tempe was struck by what appeared to be gunfire just after midnight on Sunday, the Tempe Police Department said.

LAKE RIPS BIDEN-HARRIS 'DOUBLE WHAMMY' POLICIES AFFECTING ARIZONANS : 'DRIVEN US OVER THE CLIFF'

Tempe Democratic shooting window and a suspect vehicle

An image of a suspect's vehicle released by Tempe authorities as well as a window with a hole from a bullet or BB gun. An Arizona Democratic campaign building was targeted in a shooting over the weekend, the third such incident in the past month.  (Tempe Police Department)

No one was inside the building at the time. The suspect's vehicle was described as a Toyota Highlander, between 2008 and 2013, with a sunroof, roof rack and 5 spoke rims, police said.

The shooting was the third incident in which the building was targeted, police said. All the shootings occurred between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. 

The building was targeted on Sept. 23 and on Sept. 16. 

The office space is shared by several Democratic Party campaigns, including those for Harris and Walz, as well as U.S. Senate and House campaigns.

The weapons used are believed to be BB guns or firearms, authorities said. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Arizona Democratic Party

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspects involved. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.