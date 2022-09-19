Arizona Border Protection officers find thousands of 'rainbow colored' fentanyl pills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills at one Arizona checkpoint over the weekend, including many that were "rainbow-colored: in separate loads, officials said.

The busts were made at the Nogales Point of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, Port Director Michael Humphries tweeted.

The drugs were parts of five loads in which 152 pounds of methamphetamine were found and the pills, of which 30,000 were colored, he said.

The drugs were allegedly concealed through a variety of methods, he said, including in the back wall of a truck cab, the side walls of a vehicle and throughout a pickup truck.

SAN DIEGO BECOMES ‘EPICENTER’ OF FENTANYL SMUGGLING AMID SPIKE IN DEATHS, DRUG SEIZURES

Last week, border officers discovered more than 150,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs in the gas tank of a car in Nogales.

A day later, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a vehicle containing approximately 276,000 fentanyl pills in the spare tire of a vehicle during K9 operations at the same location.

In Washington state, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol found 450 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.7 million in an abandoned vehicle