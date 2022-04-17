Expand / Collapse search
iPhone update adds 'pregnant man' emoji, other gender neutral cartoons

Apple's latest iPhone update added several gender neutral emoji

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
A recent software update for Apple's iPhones includes a "pregnant man" emoji as well as a number of other gender neutral cartoons.

Apple rolled out the update in mid-March according to the Wall Street Journal, adding the pregnant emoji, as well as a gender neutral "person with crown" emoji to go alongside the king and queen cartoons. Apple also added 35 other emojis. 

APPLE HITS NEW QUARTERLY REVENUE RECORD DESPITE SUPPLY CHAIN TROUBLES

Pregnant man emoji Apple iOS 15.4 

Pregnant man emoji Apple iOS 15.4  (Emojipedia blog)

Apple first rolled out the pregnant man and "pregnant person" emoji in January as part of an optional update, but it came to all users with the iOS 15.4 update.

The decision to roll out the new emoji was met with criticism and mockery from many conservatives. Fox News Host Greg Gutfield praised the emoji as a step toward acceptance for men with ‘beer guts.’

"Yes, thank God finally, it's here. A beer gut emoji has arrived to Apple iPhones with its latest voluntary update," he wrote.  "This new emoji comes in five different skin tones, so someone with a massive beer gut can be any shade that he, she or they want."

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

