Who is Kyle Wagner? Meet the self-identified Antifa member arrested after targeting ICE

Federal authorities arrested a self-described Antifa member in Minnesota on Thursday morning after he racked up a significant social media following that the government says was used to obstruct federal law enforcement and threaten to kill ICE agents.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Kyle Wagner, 37, of Minneapolis, was arrested in the early morning hours wearing a sweatshirt that said, "I'M ANTIFA," a reference to the far-left organization that the Trump administration has deemed a domestic terrorist group.

Wagner’s bald head and numerous tattoos, including "RESISTANCE" across his chest and a "three arrows" anti-fascist symbol on his neck, have made him a recognizable figure on anti-ICE social media feeds.

Wagner operated an Instagram account under the handle @kaos.follows, where he had amassed tens of thousands of followers before the account was deleted. In his bio, he reportedly used the hashtag #IronFront and described himself as an "entrepreneur."

On that channel, the DOJ said Wagner had urged followers to confront and attack ICE officers , referred to agents as "murderers" and the "gestapo" and at times called for armed violence against them.

On Jan. 8, 2026, Wagner posted a video stating, "we're f***ing coming for you," directed at ICE agents and prosecutors allege he urged followers to "get your guns" to federal agents and suggested identifying agents even if it had to be done "at the barrel of a gun."

It is unclear whether Wagner was employed or attended any schools in the area, but he has spoken of himself as a long-time fixture in the city, stating, "I've already bled for this city, I've already fought for this city."

Fox News Digital previously reported that Wagner was on the run and removed his remaining social media accounts last week, while a Venmo account linked to donations was no longer accessible.

"I am basically on the run now. You know, I have safe places and I have evacuations planned out, but, the way things are going, I'm going to have to be very resourceful, and that's going to take support," Wagner said. "As I've said a million times, I am going to stay in this fight to the bitter end. I'm not gonna run away, but I will need some help."

Wagner acknowledged in a video posted in late January 2026 that he cannot legally possess a firearm, though he did not specify the legal reason for this restriction.

Following the fatal law enforcement shooting of Alex Pretti on Jan. 24, Wagner reportedly told followers he was "not talking about peaceful protests anymore" and urged them to "get your fing guns and stop these fing people."

In a press release, the Department of Justice says Wagner is facing "federal threat and cyberstalking charges following alleged murder and assault threats against ICE."

"This man allegedly doxxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers, encouraged bloodshed in the streets, and proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa before going on the run," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in the press release. "Today’s arrest illustrates that you cannot run, you cannot hide, and you cannot evade our federal agents: if you come for law enforcement, the Trump Administration will come for you."

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Carnahan and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.