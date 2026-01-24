Trump cites armed suspect, lack of police support following fatal Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump sounded off on Truth Social after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot an armed man in Minneapolis on Saturday, claiming federal agents "had to protect themselves" because of the lack of support from local police in the blue city.

The 37-year-old man, a U.S. citizen from Minneapolis, allegedly approached agents and then "violently resisted," while armed with a 9mm pistol and two magazines.

"This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go—What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers?" Trump wrote in the post. "The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves—Not an easy thing to do!"

The president also called out Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., questioning her finances amid a federal fraud investigation.

"Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account? And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota?" Trump wrote. "We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy. We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW.

"Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud."

Trump then accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of "inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!"

"Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America," he wrote. "LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.