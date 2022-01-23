Anthony Scaramucci's stolen SUV recovered in New Jersey

Anthony Scaramucci received some good news earlier this month: His stolen vehicle was recovered in New Jersey.

The Mercedes-Benz G-class sport-utility vehicle was located by the Newark Police Department last Sunday after officers tracked a GPS unit that had been installed in the car, NJ.com reported.

NJ TODDLER BUYS OVER $1,700 WORTH OF GOODS ONLINE FROM WALMART

Newark police later shared a photo on Twitter, showing Scaramucci — who worked briefly in the White House as a communications director under former President Trump — members of the police force, and the SUV, which has the license plate "MRSMOOCH."

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said he drove Scaramucci to the vehicle, though he was quick to clarify it was not a special favor.

"I routinely make myself available at nights and on weekends for our officers and residents and that I have assisted in previous stolen car incidents. Mr. Scaramucci is a public figure. He was very gracious and thankful to our officers, who often have a thankless job. We appreciate him recognizing them on his social media and we did also," O’Hara said, NJ.com reported .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump ally-turned-critic's vehicle was stolen from outside a Ridgewood Avenue residence, after a culprit found it unlocked with a key fob inside, NorthJersey.com reported .

Scaramucci worked in the White House in 2017 for less than two weeks before he was fired.