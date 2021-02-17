Another major winter storm is coming: Here's what to expect

Here we go again. Another major winter storm will bring heavy snow, ice and dangerous cold air for millions across the country.

More than 100 million people are under some kind of winter weather advisory as this next system impacts areas from Texas to New England.

Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches with higher totals will be possible over parts of Arkansas to the Central Appalachians. Significant ice accumulations will threaten parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi and then over North Carolina and Virginia. This could be devastating with dangerous travel, power outages and tree damage.

Dangerous cold continues across the Plains with morning lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Temperatures will start to moderate a bit over the South, but very slowly.

Meanwhile, south of the arctic front bringing the wintry weather, heavy rain, showers and thunderstorms will be the story for the Southeast. Some isolated storms could turn severe.

And finally, another storm system pushing in from the Pacific will bring coastal rain and mountain snow from Northern California to Oregon.