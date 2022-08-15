Another busload of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another busload of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Monday morning.

A bus with Texas plates arrived at Port Authority in Manhattan, and NYC Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro, shook the hands of migrants as an estimated 52 people disembarked.

Fox News estimated that about 46 men got off the bus, as well as five women and two children. An older woman who got off the bus appeared to be limping and needed some assistance.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Castro stressed that New York City is intentionally not collecting any immigration data from the migrants. He said the bus company charted by the state of Texas signed a non-disclosure agreement, and is, therefore, not communicating with New York City officials regarding expected arrival times.

Castro said he learned from groups supporting migrants along their journey that three buses recently left Texas and approximately 120 migrants disembarked along the way, with many getting off in Tennessee. Castro said 52 migrants arrived in New York City on Monday.

"We’re back at Port Authority today, we welcomed a bus that came from Texas with 52 individuals and families," Castro said Monday. "Again, like we’ve seen every single day that buses have arrived from Texas, they arrived extremely hungry, thirsty and many fell ill, who are sick. We’re actually about to transport someone to the hospital who is very ill. We aren’t sure what’s the situation."

"We do know people wanted to leave the buses, and unfortunately, they were met with resistance," he said. "This is supposed to be a voluntary effort – then why is it that people are not being allowed to off-board the bus and go to their actual destinations? Many other people who are here have told us that the families who have boarded the buses in Texas don’t want to go to New York City."

Castro claimed that migrants traveled by bus have been forced to sign documents either by the federal government or the state of Texas under duress that waive certain rights.

"We are worried about the treatment of asylum seekers by the state of Texas Gov. Abbott is using them as a political ploy for his reelection campaign. We believe people should be treated with humanity and compassion," Castro told reporters outside Port Authority. "In New York, we’re welcoming individuals. They’re staying in our shelter system. They’re receiving protection and there will be funding from community organizations to support our work."

In recent days, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has received criticism from local media for not taking questions about the condition of migrants arriving in the Big Apple.

Julie Savel, the deputy commissioner of press and communications at the city's Department of Social Services, thought she was dismissed because she spoke out about migrants sleeping overnight at the city's Prevention Assistance and Temporary Housing intake center, which would violate the city's right-to-shelter law. Adams later claimed her firing was a "private personnel" issue.

Adams, a Democrat, and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, have traded public wars of words in recent weeks over the arrival of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to New York City.

Adams said the Big Apple, a sanctuary city, would always welcome migrants, but appealed to the Biden administration for more federal dollars to address some 4,000 more people who have supposedly arrived from border states and are flooding the city’s homeless shelter system since

As of Aug. 12, Abbott’s office said Texas has transported over 6,800 migrants to Washington, D.C., since April and over 360 migrants to New York City since the previous Friday. That suggests the influx of migrants arriving to the Big Apple may have come by other means other than Abbott’s push.

