A Florida woman was arrested after she broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home and spilled pickled pork on his couch before hitting him with a bottle of Sprite, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies released video of the ordeal involving Aukievah Reddick, 22.

On March 1, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex for a reported break-in.

A doorbell camera caught Reddick taking the spare key from under the doormat and entering the home.

Once deputies arrived, bodycam footage shows Reddick holding a bottle of Sprite outside the home, which she then allegedly threw at the victim, identified as her ex-boyfriend, and hit him. She also allegedly threw and broke items around the home.

Reddick began yelling at the victim and repeatedly said she wanted to fight him as the deputy tried to separate the pair.

The deputy is heard asking Reddick to go over by a tree away from the victim, so he could talk with the victim.

The suspect says she would listen to the deputy but points a finger at her ex-boyfriend, saying, "You, I’m not going to listen to."

According to deputies, she even took a bottle of pickled pork and dumped it all over the victim’s couch.

Before authorities arrived, the man claimed Reddick texted him that she was coming over despite him not being home at the time, according to the affidavit obtained by WFLA.

Reddick was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail for battery, burglary and criminal mischief, according to arrest records.