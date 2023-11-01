Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida 'Officer of the Month' allegedly drunkenly strangles ex, breaks into her apartment: 'I saw stars'

The officer was the Gainesville Police Department's 'Officer for the Month" for August

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A former "Officer for the Month" in central Florida is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and strangling her. 

According to the Gainesville Police Department, Officer Christopher Bivins unexpectedly met his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend on Friday, October 27 at Simons, a nightclub in Gainesville, Florida, while off duty.

Authorities say that the former couple share a child together.

According to an arrest affidavit, obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, the victim received a text from him, saying he was also at the club. Bivins reportedly paid for a section of the club for her and her friends and had a "pleasant evening." 

Bivin won the "Office of the Month" in August

In August, Officer Christopher Bivins was voted as "Officer of the Month," according to a Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department.  (Gainesville Police Department)

Later in the evening, things took a turn after Bivins and the woman allegedly got into an argument and the pair left in separate vehicles.

On the way to her apartment, the victim received multiple calls from the front gate about someone attempting to get into her apartment complex. 

When she arrived to her apartment, she first noticed Bivins' black pickup truck parked across street before entering her apartment and finding it in a "disarray." 

Bivins' ex-girlfriend to police that her apartment's door frame was visibly damaged, and the front door was left open.

Gainesville police department vehicle

Vehicle for the Gainesville Police Department in Florida.  (Gainesville Police Department/Fb)

Inside, Bivins was waiting for her. 

The woman told officers, Bivins "took control of (her) neck and took her to the floor on her back against her will," the report said. While she was on her back, Bivins allegedly kneeled on top of her, strangling her until she almost lost consciousness. 

"I saw stars," she told deputies, adding that she thought about her child and said she was going to "lose her life for nothing." 

Bivins' finally released his death grip, and the victim managed to get up and flee to her Mother's home, police said.

After he was caught by responding officer, Bivins said he was drunk and only remembered parking his truck across the street from the victim’s apartment complex.

He was charged with battery by strangulation, burglary, grand theft, and property damage.

Officer Christopher Bivins

Last week, he was recognized for his "outstanding work, dedication and commitment" at the City of Gainesville T.E.A.M. Awards Ceremony.  (Gainesville Police Department)

In August, Bivins was voted as "Officer of the Month," according to a Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department. 

Last week, he was recognized for his "outstanding work, dedication and commitment" at the City of Gainesville T.E.A.M. Awards Ceremony, according to another Facebook post by the police department.

The Gainesville Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

