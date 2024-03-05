Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Washington D.C. thieves leave video message amid crime spree: 'I love you daddy'

In the footage, the thief said, 'I love you daddy' in the Ring footage

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Washington D.C. thieves caught on camera ransacking mailboxes Video

Washington D.C. thieves caught on camera ransacking mailboxes

According to FOX 5, mail bandits have struck again in a neighborhood located in Northwest, Washington D.C. (FOX 5) 

Washington D.C. bandits were caught on camera leaving an unsolicited message on a surveillance video amid a string of mailbox robberies.

According to video footage obtained by FOX 5, thieves were caught on camera in recent footage stealing from residents' mailboxes in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood.

In the footage, the mask-wearing thief was seen speaking directly into the Ring surveillance camera.

"I love you, daddy," the thief is seen saying in the footage.

Thief in Ring camera footage

According to video footage, thieves were  caught on camera stealing from mail boxes in Washington D.C. (FOX 5)

In the footage, four thieves can be seen ransacking the apartment building's mail slots.

Residents  have been an ongoing problem in the neighborhood.

"It's frustrating. I feel like there's no recourse. I can't call the police even if I have them on video," Adams Morgan told FOX 5. 

Thieves

Four thieves were caught on camera robbing mailboxes in a Washington D.C. neighborhood. (FOX 5)

The residents said that their Amazon packages have simply disappeared from their home.

"Luckily, Amazon is pretty good at reimbursing them or sending another package," Morgan said.

Neighborhood

The inspectors are offering a $100,000 reward for any information regarding the string of thefts. (FOX 5)

Postal inspectors told the local outlet that they are looking into the surveillance video.

The inspectors are offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest of the thieves.

