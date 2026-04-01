Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery reignited by ‘big’ revelations in disappearance: report

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Authorities have reportedly uncovered a series of new leads stemming from the disappearance of an American college graduate who vanished while on a tropical vacation with her family 28 years ago.

The circumstances surrounding Amy Bradley’s 1998 disappearance – and the subsequent investigation – have since been revisited in a three-part Netflix documentary series, titled "Amy Bradley is Missing."

Nearly one year after the documentary’s release, director Ari Mark has reportedly revealed a few new breaks in the investigation into Bradley’s whereabouts.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Mark revealed "two people of interest who have trafficking ties" have been questioned by the FBI relating to Bradley’s disappearance.

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While Mark did not say when the interviews took place, he added that it is a "pretty new" development and he believes it is "a big deal" in the case.

While working alongside the FBI and the Bradley family’s private investigator, Mark said they "may have identified that the trafficking ring… exists, and who potentially would be responsible," and that the ring is a "dominant" group in the Caribbean, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Bradley was just 23 years old when her family embarked on a seven-day Royal Caribbean international cruise in 1998.

The trip was meant to be a celebration of Bradley’s graduation from college and her upcoming pursuit of a master’s degree in sports psychology.

However, as the ship was heading to Curaçao on March 24, 1998, Bradley’s family realized she had vanished from their cabin – ultimately launching a years-long search that has yet to come to a conclusion.

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"The trafficking scenario here has been a persistent one," Peter Valentin, chair of the Forensic Science Department at the University of New Haven and a former Connecticut State Police detective, told Fox News Digital.

"And that can be valuable investigatively. So that might give you some indication of if Bradley left the cruise ship, where did she go after she left? And where could she be geographically? If you have limited investigative resources, where should they be deployed?"

Additionally, Mark told the Hollywood Reporter the investigation has led them to another source claiming Bradley gave birth to a child after her disappearance.

The possible revelation comes after a single source floated the lead to Mark in October 2025, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

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If the sources are correct, it could mark a pivotal breakthrough in the race to locate Bradley, according to Valentin.

"It shifts the case," Valentin said. "First of all, it tells you – depending on where the DNA is recovered – that a reasonable assumption is that she’s alive. Secondly, where the DNA is recovered gives you a lot of investigative information for you to then follow up on."

"Once you get that connection, now you have a whole new vantage point on what the rest of the case is about," Valentin added.

Mark also pointed to yet another potential new break in the case, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

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A 2023 IP hit to the "Amy Bradley is Missing" website was reportedly recorded from a public computer inside a casino in the Caribbean, leading the Bradley family’s private investigator to have a "follow-up conversation" with the business’ general manager.

The manager reportedly "was able to confirm that he recognized Amy," and told the investigator "that she had been in that casino, and potentially using that public computer," Mark told the Hollywood Reporter.

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However, upon reaching out to the manager to record a follow-up conversation, "he completely clammed up," Mark added.

The flag is notable to Valentin, who pointed to several unanswered questions that stem from the development.

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"It could have actually been a viable lead, and that's why the casino owner or operator decided to stop cooperating," Valentin said.

"What I’d be more interested in knowing is how many times was the website accessed from that IP address at the casino? Because certainly there must have been more IP addresses from that vicinity accessing the website," Valentin continued. "There must’ve been a bit more to this that made it stick out, that made it significant enough."

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On the night before she vanished, Bradley went with her brother, Brad Bradley, to the Rhapsody of the Seas nightclub, where they stayed into the early hours of March 24. Her father, Ron, later said the last time he saw her, she was asleep on the cabin balcony.

In a text message conversation to the Hollywood Reporter, Brad Bradley said the family knows "of no evidence that has been presented that Amy has or had a child," adding, "although, of course it is possible."

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"There are things and people we are working with that we can’t disclose publicly," Brad Bradley said in a text message, according to the outlet. "The entire case comes down to someone coming forward and telling us what they know. Somebody knows something!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Brad Bradley.

The FBI recently released an updated missing persons flyer featuring images of what Bradley may look like at her current age, along with announcing a $25,000 reward for "information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her death."

"The FBI continues to investigate Amy's disappearance; we have recently raised the reward from $25,000 to $100,000 for information leading to the recovery of Amy Lynn Bradley and information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance," the bureau said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Although countless theories surrounding what truly happened to Bradley have continued to swirl for decades after her disappearance, Valentin emphasized the importance of investigators looking at each potential lead with a set of fresh eyes.

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"When you're looking at a cold case like this, you can't look at it by just reading the investigative reports," Valentin told Fox News Digital. "Because if you do, you'll wind up exactly where everybody else did. So you actually have to question the outcomes."