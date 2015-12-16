Amtrak service resumes with temporary repairs in Northeast Corridor

Amtrak says service in the busy Northeast Corridor has been restored with temporary repairs to the overhead electrical system that powers trains.

Electric operation resumed Wednesday afternoon between Penn Station and New Rochelle, New York, a suburb of New York City. Amtrak had been using diesel engines for limited operation on that section earlier in the day.

Amtrak says even with the repairs, passengers can expect "residual delays."

Electric service between New York City and New Haven, Connecticut, had been delayed, rippling through the Northeast Corridor, causing what Amtrak called "significant delays."