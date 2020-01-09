Underage Amish men plead guilty to alcohol-related disturbance, lying to police after horse-and-buggy incident

Four Amish men pleaded guilty Wednesday to causing an alcohol-related disturbance and lying to police about their identities in a small Michigan town late last month, according to a report.

Levei J. Mast, 20; Andrew B. Zook, 19; Joseph S. Miller, 20, and Joseph J. Troyer, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladwin County District Court to causing a disturbance, underage drinking and giving authorities false names and/or ages, the Midland Daily News reported.

Michigan deputies arrested the four men on Dec. 29 after a motorist complained that they were tossing beer cans from their horse-and-buggy and seemed intoxicated.

The four men faced District Court Magistrate Elizabeth Post individually to plead guilty, the Daily News reported.

Each charge carries a jail sentence and fine. The men were able to skip jail time, but each was ordered to pay $700 in fines and $150 in court costs.

None of them admitted to tossing beer cans but did admit to having beer, whiskey and vodka in their possession.

The Daily News cited a resident who said the community has been experiencing a rise in issues with the local Amish population, particularly the younger generation.

