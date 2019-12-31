Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Underage Michigan men arrested after drunken horse and buggy ride

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

Michigan deputies nabbed four underage suspected drunken drivers after they were spotted throwing beer cans from their horse and buggy.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it received a complaint from a motorist around 4 p.m. Sunday that four men were driving through Beaverton Township and they seemed to be intoxicated.

The four men were tossing beer cans from the horse and buggy, the driver said.

These four underage men were arrested after they were spotted throwing beer cans from their horse-drawn buggy.

These four underage men were arrested after they were spotted throwing beer cans from their horse-drawn buggy. (Gladwin County Sheriff's Office)

MICHIGAN WOMEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY DRAGGING POLICE OFFICER WITH SUV, SLAMMING INTO CARS

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies found the buggy, the four were identified by the motorist. Initially, they gave deputies false information about their ages and refused to give their names.

However, after further investigation, the four were identified as Levei Mast, 20; Andrew Zook, 19; Joseph Miller, 20; and Joseph Troyer, 19, all from Gladwin County.

Inside the buggy, deputies found several open and unopened containers of alcohol. Police determined the four were under the influence of alcohol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The men were arrested for felony obstruction of justice, disorderly person, and issued civil infractions for minors in possession of alcohol.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang