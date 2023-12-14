The absolute worst gift to give the one you love this holiday season

Socks, gift cards, weight-loss books and insults are some of the worst gifts to get from a significant other, Americans told Fox News.

"The worst present would be something that his mom picked out," Brenley, from Arizona, told Fox News.

But Ash was more worried about a gift her significant other may have picked.

"Maybe like a book to lose weight or something like that," she told Fox News. "Or if they call me chubby on a holiday."

Gabby said she didn't want a cop-out present.

"A gift card, because it's very impersonal and really has no meaning," she told Fox News.

Gary said the worst thing he could get would be undergarments.

"The worst thing she could get me would be a big, massive pair of boxer briefs," he said.

One New Yorker called out the cliche as the worst gifts.

"Socks", Jacqueline told Fox News.

Nearly 50% of adults said clothing and accessories were the gifts they least liked to receive, according to a Dec. 6 Finder’s Unwanted Gifts Report survey. Another 31% said household items were the most unwanted, followed by 25% who said cosmetics and fragrances.

Matthew, from South Carolina, said he learned the hard way that a kitchen accessory wasn’t a good present.

"A colander, yeah, that's not a good one," he said. "I gave that as a gift one time, and they didn't like that too much."

But Omar said he'd be happy with anything.

"I don't think there is such thing as a worst gift," he told Fox News. "A gift is a gift."