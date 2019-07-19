American soldier gets surprise from his parents following emotional homecoming

A U.S. soldier who was reunited with his younger brothers and sister this week after returning home from Afghanistan got a surprise himself from his parents – a newly-restored Jeep.

Cole Wisnewski, of Social Circle, Ga., had purchased the vehicle before his deployment under the belief that he would fix it up following his return.

“I allotted some funds from my deployment to go do these things and it was pretty awesome that my family already kind of took care of that for me,” he told Fox5 Atlanta. “It was really cool to come back to.”

Wisnewski’s siblings, the station says, thought he wasn’t going to be home until October.

The soldier says the Jeep restoration shows “they were thinking about me while I was gone.”