Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

American extremist admits bankrolling ISIS terrorists, plotting US violence with homemade bomb: feds

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva sent more than $1,600 to overseas contacts claiming to be ISIS fighters in Syria

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
close
Homemade bomb found in California man’s home; ISIS link suspected Video

Homemade bomb found in California man’s home; ISIS link suspected

Fox News' Marianne Rafferty joins ‘Fox Report’ with an update on a homemade bomb discovered in a California man’s home.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Southern California man who funneled money to ISIS fighters and stockpiled a homemade bomb pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges Tuesday, according to the Justice Department.

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest in August 2025.

According to his plea agreement, Villanueva began communicating in February 2025 on social media with an individual who claimed to be an ISIS fighter living in Syria and provided instructions on how to send money overseas.

Federal prosecutors say Villanueva sent more than $1,600 over several months with the understanding the funds would be used to purchase weapons, ammunition and other supplies to support ISIS operations. He also discussed carrying out operations for ISIS inside the United States.

HABBA: DOJ MOVED ‘SWIFTLY AND DECISIVELY’ TO STOP ISIS-LINKED HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT TARGETING JEWS

A booking photo of Mark Lorenzo Villanueva

Mark Lorenzo VillanuevA in a booking photo. Federal prosecutors said Villanueva of Long Beach pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. (@USAttyEssayli)

"Mr. Villanueva is alleged to have financially supported and pledged his allegiance to a terror group that targets the United States and our interests around the world," Acting FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director Patrick Grandy said in a previous statement, crediting the Joint Terrorism Task Force with preventing further support for ISIS.

Court records show Villanueva communicated with two individuals who self-identified as ISIS fighters, repeatedly expressing his desire to fight for the terrorist group himself.

"It’s an honor to fight and die for our faith. It’s the best way to go to heaven," Villanueva allegedly wrote. "Someday soon, I’ll be joining."

FBI NABS FLORIDA MAN WITH ALLEGED PLAN TO LIVESTREAM NEO-NAZI TERROR ATTACK, GRAPHIC SIGNAL MESSAGES RECOVERED

Explosives found in Long Beach home

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva admitted attempting to provide material support to ISIS. (FBI Los Angeles)

Villanueva also told one of the ISIS contacts that he possessed a bomb and knives. When FBI agents searched his Long Beach home in August 2025, they recovered a homemade explosive packed with ball bearings, nails, screws and other metal fragments from his bedroom.

Prosecutors said Villanueva knew the device qualified as a firearm and destructive device under federal law and that it was not registered. At the time, he was legally prohibited from possessing guns due to a prior felony stalking conviction in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2017.

Western Union records show Villanueva sent 12 payments totaling $1,615 to overseas intermediaries over a five-month period.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE ISIS-INSPIRED NEW YEAR’S EVE TERROR SUSPECT

Explosives discovered by FBI

The FBI arrested Mark Lorenzo Villanueva for attempting to provide material support to ISIS. (FBI Los Angeles)

Villanueva faces up to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization and up to 15 years for the gun charge. U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang scheduled his sentencing for June 17.

"Supporting a terrorist group, whether at home or abroad, is a serious risk to our national security," acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. "We will aggressively hunt down and prosecute anyone who provides support or comfort to our enemies."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case.

Fox News' Matt Finn and Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue