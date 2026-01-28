American extremist admits bankrolling ISIS terrorists, plotting US violence with homemade bomb: feds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Southern California man who funneled money to ISIS fighters and stockpiled a homemade bomb pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges Tuesday, according to the Justice Department.

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest in August 2025.

According to his plea agreement, Villanueva began communicating in February 2025 on social media with an individual who claimed to be an ISIS fighter living in Syria and provided instructions on how to send money overseas.

Federal prosecutors say Villanueva sent more than $1,600 over several months with the understanding the funds would be used to purchase weapons, ammunition and other supplies to support ISIS operations. He also discussed carrying out operations for ISIS inside the United States.

HABBA: DOJ MOVED ‘SWIFTLY AND DECISIVELY’ TO STOP ISIS-LINKED HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT TARGETING JEWS

"Mr. Villanueva is alleged to have financially supported and pledged his allegiance to a terror group that targets the United States and our interests around the world," Acting FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director Patrick Grandy said in a previous statement, crediting the Joint Terrorism Task Force with preventing further support for ISIS.

Court records show Villanueva communicated with two individuals who self-identified as ISIS fighters, repeatedly expressing his desire to fight for the terrorist group himself.

"It’s an honor to fight and die for our faith. It’s the best way to go to heaven," Villanueva allegedly wrote. "Someday soon, I’ll be joining."

FBI NABS FLORIDA MAN WITH ALLEGED PLAN TO LIVESTREAM NEO-NAZI TERROR ATTACK, GRAPHIC SIGNAL MESSAGES RECOVERED

Villanueva also told one of the ISIS contacts that he possessed a bomb and knives. When FBI agents searched his Long Beach home in August 2025, they recovered a homemade explosive packed with ball bearings, nails, screws and other metal fragments from his bedroom.

Prosecutors said Villanueva knew the device qualified as a firearm and destructive device under federal law and that it was not registered. At the time, he was legally prohibited from possessing guns due to a prior felony stalking conviction in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2017.

Western Union records show Villanueva sent 12 payments totaling $1,615 to overseas intermediaries over a five-month period.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE ISIS-INSPIRED NEW YEAR’S EVE TERROR SUSPECT

Villanueva faces up to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization and up to 15 years for the gun charge. U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang scheduled his sentencing for June 17.

"Supporting a terrorist group, whether at home or abroad, is a serious risk to our national security," acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. "We will aggressively hunt down and prosecute anyone who provides support or comfort to our enemies."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case.

Fox News' Matt Finn and Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.