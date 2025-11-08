Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department

Habba: DOJ moved ‘swiftly and decisively’ to stop ISIS-linked Halloween terror plot targeting Jews

US attorney said 'the threat of terrorism is real when Americans are threatened' in a social media video

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
US Attorney Alina Habba announces more charges in Halloween terror plot Video

US Attorney Alina Habba announces more charges in Halloween terror plot

The alleged conspiracy to perpetrate a homegrown terror attack in suburban Detroit now includes at least five suspects across two states. (Credit: US Attorney Habba via X)

Federal prosecutors say the FBI has broken up an ISIS-linked network stretching from Michigan to New Jersey, charging several young men in a coordinated investigation that allegedly involved plans for a Halloween mass shooting and efforts to join the Islamic State abroad.

Tomas Jimenez-Guzel, 19, of Montclair, New Jersey, and Saed Mirreh, 19, of Kent, Washington, were arrested this week in a New Jersey case tied to others already charged in Michigan.

The Justice Department announced the new charges Wednesday, calling the probe a "sprawling federal investigation" into extremists who used encrypted messaging to communicate. U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said the New Jersey defendants "had pledged themselves to ISIS" and were in "frequent communication with the Michigan cell."

"We will continue to move swiftly and decisively whenever terrorism or hate threatens our communities," Habba said Friday. "The threat of terrorism is real when Americans are threatened. We respond fast, focused, and together."

SUSPECTED SUBURBAN JIHADISTS FUELED BY SOCIAL MEDIA, ASSIMILATION LAPSES IN HOMEGROWN TERROR PLOT, EXPERT WARNS

A black and white combination image allegedly shows Milo Sedarat in ISIS-inspired garb and making an ISIS hand gesture while holding a sword, on the left, and swearing a face mask and holding a knife on the right

Milo Sedarat allegedly sent these images to a friend over social media in January 2025. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

A 93-page complaint filed Nov. 5 in the Eastern District of Michigan charges Ayob Asamil Nasser and brothers Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS. Prosecutors say the trio stockpiled AR-15-style rifles, shotguns, handguns and about 1,680 rounds of ammunition, referring to their plan as "pumpkin" — code for a Halloween-day attack. Also charged is Milo Sedarat, 21, of New Jersey.

Agents say they trained at Detroit-area ranges, shared ISIS propaganda and discussed targeting LGBTQ bars in Ferndale and a Jewish center. During the Oct. 31 raids, the FBI seized tactical vests, GoPro cameras and magazines from homes and a U-Haul storage unit.

In Newark, Jimenez-Guzel and Mirreh face charges of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Associated Press reported. Jimenez-Guzel also faces an attempt count after agents arrested him Tuesday at Newark Liberty International Airport as he allegedly tried to fly to Turkey on his way to Syria.

SUSPECTED NEW JERSEY JIHADI FANTASIZED ABOUT KILLING JEWS WITH SWORDS IN ALLEGED ISIS PLOT: FEDS

Split image showing men with blured faces posing in ISIS-inspired selfies.

A split image showing selfies allegedly exchanged between suspects in an ISIS-inspired terror plot involving at least six young men from three states. The man on the left is alleged to be Tomas Jimenez-Guzel, posing beneath an ISIS flag. On the right is alleged to be Saed Mirreh, wearing ISIS-inspired garb. Both allegedly blurred their own faces before sending the images to a group chat intercepted by federal investigators. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Court filings cited by AP say their travel plans "picked up speed after the Oct. 31 arrests" of several Michigan suspects "with whom they had been communicating."

"We will not stop. We will follow the tentacles where they lead," said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. in Detroit.

FBI Detroit Special Agent Jennifer Runyan said her team will "continue to investigate, arrest and disrupt all attempts or plots to do harm … to defend the homeland." Habba praised cooperation between the Michigan and New Jersey offices as "a model of coordination against extremist threats."

Both complaints describe encrypted WhatsApp chats called "Muslimeen," where suspects allegedly shared ISIS materials, arranged firearms training and discussed the "pumpkin" timeline. Officials believe the two groups were part of a single network, some planning domestic attacks and others seeking to join ISIS abroad.

Split image shows foiled Halloween terror plot suspect Mohmed Ali wearing a gray T-shirt with long, curly hair handling firearms at a gun range.

A split image shows still photos taken from surveillance video showing Mohmed Ali at a Michigan gun range. (Eastern District of Michigan)

The Michigan defendants remain in custody in Detroit; Jimenez-Guzel and Mirreh appeared in courts in Newark and Seattle. 

All face charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and additional juvenile cases may be under seal.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
