American Airlines flight attendants injured during turbulence on Florida flight

Four American Airlines flight attendants were injured last week during turbulence, the company said Monday.

The crew members were on flight 2905, which departed on Aug. 8 from Tampa International Airport in Florida to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, the airline told Fox News Digital.

WOULD-BE VOEPASS PASSENGERS SAY THEY MISSED DOOMED BRAZILIAN FLIGHT OVER BOOKING MIX-UP

The four flight attendants were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, American said. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

None of the 154 passengers were harmed.

BIDEN ADMIN FREEZES CONTROVERSIAL MIGRANT FLIGHT PROGRAM AFTER FRAUD REVELATIONS

"American Airlines flight 2905 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Charlotte (CLT) landed safely at CLT after encountering unexpected turbulence," a spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital. "We thank our crew members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident occurred a day before a Brazilian airliner crashed and killed all 62 people on board. The ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop crashed into a residential area in the city of Vinhedo.

The cause of the fiery crash has not been determined.