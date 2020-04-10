America Together: Girl uses fishing rod to deliver birthday present to friend

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Wisconsin teenage girl got around coronavirus social distancing by using a fishing rod to deliver a birthday present to her friend.

Video shows friends of Macy King conducting a hilarious drive-by birthday gift delivery in McFarland recently, according to reports.

“It was my daughter’s 15th birthday,” Macy’s mother Sara King told Storyful. “I had arranged for us to be outside and for some of my daughters’ friends to surprise her by walking or driving by.”

Macy wasn’t able to hold a traditional celebration under Wisconsin’s stay-at-home edict and large group ban.

Video shows Macy’s pal Ella use a fishing rod to deliver a wrapped present to Macy from her SUV, Fox 29 Philadelphia reports.

“This quarantine ain’t got nothing on turning Fifteen!!” mom wrote on Instagram, according to the station.