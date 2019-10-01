Amber Guyger guilty in Botham Jean shooting, jury finds

Amber Guyger, the white Dallas cop who shot black neighbor Botham Jean when she mistook his apartment for hers, on Tuesday was found guilty of murder.

She faces a maximum of life in prison.

Closing arguments ended Monday afternoon in her murder trial.

The shooting has attracted intense national scrutiny not only for the strange circumstances surrounding it but also because it was one in a series of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers. The incident led to widespread marches, protests and calls for Guyger to be held accountable for Jean's death.

Guyger, a four-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, initially was charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 6, 2018 shooting. Two months later, a grand jury indicted her on a murder charge.

Throughout the trial, Guyger's defense team has framed the shooting as a "tragic but innocent" mistake.

Legal analysts said that the trial's outcome could hinge on whether the jury would believe Guyger's account that she made a mistake and that the mistake was reasonable.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Jason Fine with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office slammed Guyger for changing her story on the witness stand. He said the case "has to do with [Guyger] making an unreasonable decision that put her in the [defense seat] and Bo in the ground."

He added: "This case is all about what is reasonable and what is absurd."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.