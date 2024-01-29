Amber Alert issued for missing Kentucky girl believed to be with father accused in mother's death

An Amber Alert was issued on Monday morning for a 5-year-old girl from western Kentucky.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 5-year-old western Kentucky girl police say they believe is with her father, who is suspected of killing her mother.

Troopers were called to the child's home in Princeton on Sunday and found that her mother, Kelly Black, had been fatally shot, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

The girl is believed to be with her father, Byron Black, who has an arrest warrant issued for murder in the slaying of Kelly Black, police said.

The man and girl have not been heard from since Friday, according to the alert.

Black, 42, is described as a 6-foot-tall white male with brown hair and eyes. He is suspected to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Lela Black is described as 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes. They are believed to be traveling in a white 1996 Chevrolet Silverado with California plates, the alert said.