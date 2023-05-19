Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Rudy Oziah Reyes, last seen in Idaho and 'believed to be in danger'

An Amber Alert has been issued in Idaho, Oregon and Washington for a missing two-year-old child whom police say was "taken by his non-custodial father" who is "known to carry a pistol."

Rudy Oziah Reyes was last seen Thursday in Nampa, just west of Idaho’s capital of Boise.

"The Nampa Police Department is looking for a 2-year-old male child taken by his non-custodial father today at 10:55 a.m.," law enforcement said in a statement. "The child was taken from a yard in the 80 block of N. Yale Street."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NEMEC) said Reyes is "believed to be in danger."

The toddler is described as having black, short hair and brown eyes. He is two feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Reyes was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a hood, and a diaper, according to police.

Rodolfo Reyes, meanwhile, is described by police as being around 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his son’s disappearance, he was last seen wearing a tank top and possibly jeans, the Nampa Police Department said.

"Reyes is known to carry a pistol," it added.

The 36-year-old also is said to have several tattoos containing the words "Lil Rudy," "Southside Cliq," "Joelle," "M" and "Horn."

The motive for the alleged abduction was not immediately clear.

"Authorities say that the child ... may be traveling in a gray 2008 Lexus IS Idaho license plate 2CTJ790 that was last seen heading in an unknown direction of travel," NEMEC said.

The Amber Alert was issued for three states – Idaho, Oregon and Washington – and is currently the only one in effect.

On Thursday, Reyes was last spotted at a gas station in Nampa, according to East Idaho News.

NEMEC says, "As of January 2, 2023, 1,127 children were successfully recovered through the AMBER Alert system and 131 children were rescued because of wireless emergency alerts."

"AMBER Alerts also serve as deterrents to those who would prey upon our children," it adds. "AMBER Alert cases have shown that some perpetrators release the abducted child after hearing the AMBER Alert."

In late March, police in Texas said a 13-year-old girl who had been the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe.

Aubree Trainor had been last seen at 7:15 p.m. on a Wednesday in Azle, Texas — a city northwest of Fort Worth. The young teen was found the next day, and the Amber Alert was discontinued.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.