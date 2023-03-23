Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Amber Alert in Texas canceled after abducted teen found

In an update Thursday, Texas police said the 13-year-old has been found safe and they discontinued the AMBER Alert

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Texas police said a 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, but police are still looking for the suspect who allegedly abducted the teen in a white panel van.

The Azle Police Department said on Facebook that she was located, but the investigation is still ongoing. No other information was provided.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aubree Trainer Thursday morning. It was discontinued shortly before 1 p.m.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aubree Trainer Thursday morning. It was discontinued shortly before 1 p.m. (Azle Police Department)

Aubree Trainor, had been last seen at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Azle, Texas, a city northwest of Fort Worth, according to an AMBER Alert issued Thursday. The young teen was found on Thursday and the AMBER Alert was discontinued shortly before 1 p.m. 

Trainor is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. She had been last seen wearing her hair in a bun, and was wearing glasses, a shirt depicting the rapper, Tupac, tie-dye pants and white slide shoes.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a white van with a Texas license plate. The plate number is unknown, but the van has two small windows in the back and a medium-sized window on the side.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Azle Police Department at (817)-444-3221.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 