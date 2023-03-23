Amber Alert in Texas canceled after abducted teen found

Texas police said a 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, but police are still looking for the suspect who allegedly abducted the teen in a white panel van.

The Azle Police Department said on Facebook that she was located, but the investigation is still ongoing. No other information was provided.

Aubree Trainor, had been last seen at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Azle, Texas, a city northwest of Fort Worth, according to an AMBER Alert issued Thursday. The young teen was found on Thursday and the AMBER Alert was discontinued shortly before 1 p.m.

CALIFORNIA MAN WITH HISTORY OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN KILLED EX-GIRLFRIEND WHILE ON BOND: COPS

Trainor is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. She had been last seen wearing her hair in a bun, and was wearing glasses, a shirt depicting the rapper, Tupac, tie-dye pants and white slide shoes.

WISCONSIN JURY CONVICTS MAN OF HOMICIDE, STALKING AND HIDING A CORPSE IN THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF HIS RIVAL

Police said the suspect vehicle is a white van with a Texas license plate. The plate number is unknown, but the van has two small windows in the back and a medium-sized window on the side.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with additional information can contact the Azle Police Department at (817)-444-3221.