Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Alphonso David sues Human Rights Campaign, claiming that it fired him for being Black

David had been HRC's first Black president

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The former president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is suing the organization for alleged racial discrimination.

Attorneys for Alphonso David, a civil rights attorney who is Black, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court on Thursday morning claiming that David was paid less than his White coworkers and that he was fired in September because of his race.

Alphonso David speaks with members of the LGBTQ caucus during a visit to Georgia in support of the two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates, on Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta.

Alphonso David speaks with members of the LGBTQ caucus during a visit to Georgia in support of the two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates, on Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"HRC underpaid David, and then terminated him, because he is Black," David’s lawyers wrote in the complaint.

David's complaint also alleges that the board of HRC admitted he was being underpaid "compared to his white predecessor because of his race." HRC Senior Vice President of Development Chris Speron told him to stop mentioning his race in public to avoid alienating White donors "and specifically 'white gay men,'" according to David.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, is photographed on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, is photographed on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

HRC reportedly fired David in September after an independent investigation into his reported effort to assist New York's Andrew Cuomo during the former governor's sexual harassment scandal. David had previously served as counsel for the disgraced governor.

HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN OUSTS ALPHONSO DAVID OVER CUOMO LINK

New York Attorney General Leticia James' office tied the investigation to the probe, according to statement Fox News obtained at the time.

The independent investigation found that David "engaged in a number of activities in December 2020, while HRC President, to assist Governor Cuomo’s team in responding to allegations by Ms. [Lindsey] Boylan of sexual harassment. This conduct in assisting Governor Cuomo’s team, while president of HRC, was in violation of HRC’s Conflict of Interest policy and the mission of HRC."

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is welcomed to the stage by former HRC President Alphonso David during the Human Rights Campaign's 19th Annual Greater New York Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on Feb. 1, 2020, in New York City.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is welcomed to the stage by former HRC President Alphonso David during the Human Rights Campaign's 19th Annual Greater New York Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on Feb. 1, 2020, in New York City. (Gary Gershoff via Getty Images)

David claimed in his suit that he was asked to resign by HRC’s board co-chairs following the investigation, but that they declined to tell him if it had uncovered anything against him.

HRC interim president Joni Madison, who once served as David's chief of staff, issued a statement Thursday claiming that "Mr. David’s complaint is riddled with untruths." 

"We are confident through the legal process that it will be apparent that Mr. David’s termination was based on clear violations of his contract and HRC’s mission, and as president of HRC, he was treated fairly and equally," she added.

HRC and an attorney for David did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.

Your Money