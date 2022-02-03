Alphonso David sues Human Rights Campaign, claiming that it fired him for being Black

The former president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is suing the organization for alleged racial discrimination.

Attorneys for Alphonso David, a civil rights attorney who is Black, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court on Thursday morning claiming that David was paid less than his White coworkers and that he was fired in September because of his race.

"HRC underpaid David, and then terminated him, because he is Black," David’s lawyers wrote in the complaint.

David's complaint also alleges that the board of HRC admitted he was being underpaid "compared to his white predecessor because of his race." HRC Senior Vice President of Development Chris Speron told him to stop mentioning his race in public to avoid alienating White donors "and specifically 'white gay men,'" according to David.

HRC reportedly fired David in September after an independent investigation into his reported effort to assist New York 's Andrew Cuomo during the former governor's sexual harassment scandal. David had previously served as counsel for the disgraced governor.

HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN OUSTS ALPHONSO DAVID OVER CUOMO LINK

New York Attorney General Leticia James' office tied the investigation to the probe, according to statement Fox News obtained at the time.

The independent investigation found that David "engaged in a number of activities in December 2020, while HRC President, to assist Governor Cuomo’s team in responding to allegations by Ms. [Lindsey] Boylan of sexual harassment. This conduct in assisting Governor Cuomo’s team, while president of HRC, was in violation of HRC’s Conflict of Interest policy and the mission of HRC."

David claimed in his suit that he was asked to resign by HRC’s board co-chairs following the investigation, but that they declined to tell him if it had uncovered anything against him.

HRC interim president Joni Madison, who once served as David's chief of staff, issued a statement Thursday claiming that "Mr. David’s complaint is riddled with untruths."

"We are confident through the legal process that it will be apparent that Mr. David’s termination was based on clear violations of his contract and HRC’s mission, and as president of HRC, he was treated fairly and equally," she added.

HRC and an attorney for David did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.