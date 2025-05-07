Alex Murdaugh's surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, gets married in lavish Lowcountry wedding

Alex Murdaugh's surviving eldest son, Buster Murdaugh, married his fiancée, Brooklynn White, in a lavish Lowcountry ceremony on May 3.

The couple married at Coosaw Point, a former private hunting preserve-turned event venue, in Beaufort, South Carolina — where Alex Murdaugh was tried for financial crimes following his conviction in the 2021 murders of his younger son, Paul, and wife, Maggie.

Photos posted to Instagram show what appeared to be a picturesque ceremony held beneath a sailcloth tent overlooking marshland on the Coosaw Point property. Tables were covered in green and white cloths, and flower arrangements included blue and white hydrangeas and other greenery.

White wore an off-the-shoulder dress with her hair in an elegant updo, while Buster wore a white jacket, black bow tie and black dress pants with a monogrammed belt.

The couple shared a white, four-tiered wedding cake with a simple, floral design.

White remained by Buster's side throughout his father's murder and financial crimes trials in 2023.

Alex Murdaugh, 56, is serving a life sentence for fatally shooting his wife and younger son in June 2021 on their family's hunting estate in Colleton County.

Prosecutors argued that their murders were an attempt to distract from his mounting financial crimes, which were beginning to come to light around that time.

In a 2023 FOX Nation-exclusive series, "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," Buster sat down with FOX News anchor Martha MacCallum to uncover the alleged truth behind his father's controversial conviction for the murders, nailing down his argument that there are "always two sides of the story."

"I do not believe it was fair," he told MacCallum of his father's murder trial. "I was there for six weeks studying it, and I think it was a tilted table from the beginning. And I think, unfortunately, a lot of the jurors felt that way prior to when they had to deliberate. It was predetermined in their minds, prior to when they ever heard any shred of evidence that was given in that room."

Buster argued that law enforcement was desperate to come up with a suspect due to the massive media attention the case was receiving. He believes that the police rushed to judgment after they learned Alex was the person who discovered the bodies.

"My biggest thing that I want people to realize that there are always two sides of the story. Now they can pick which one they want to believe, but I think there's a heck of a lot that still needs to be answered about what happened."

When asked whether he believes the term "psychopath" was a fair assessment of his father, Buster told McCallum that he thinks "there are characteristics where you look at the manipulation and the lies and the carrying out of that such, and I think that is a fair assessment."

The disgraced South Carolina lawyer was also sentenced to 27 years for his financial crimes in a state case in November of last year.

Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of 17 to 22 years in prison for the nearly two-dozen crimes, including bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, stemming from his schemes to steal millions from his clients and the firm where he served as partner.