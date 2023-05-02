Expand / Collapse search
Alex Murdaugh claims he lied about dogs causing housekeeper Gloria Satterfield's fatal trip and fall

Murdaugh, 54, is serving two life terms for the South Carolina murders of his wife and son

By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh claimed in a federal court filing Monday that he lied when he told his insurance companies that the family dogs caused his late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield to trip and fall.

Satterfield died Feb. 26, 2018, after tumbling on the steps of the family’s main residence at the family's former South Carolina hunting estate known as Moselle.

"No dogs were involved in the fall of Gloria Satterfield," Murdaugh’s lawyers wrote in his reply to Nautilus Insurance Company’s fraud lawsuit against him. "After Ms. Satterfield’s death, defendant invented Ms. Satterfield’s purported statement that dogs caused her fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment."

ALEX MURDAUGH SAYS PRISON CONDITIONS MAKE IT HARD TO DEFEND AGAINST SATTERFIELD LAWSUIT

Alex Murdaugh leaving court

Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

Nautilus sued Murdaugh, his former friend and ex-attorney Cory Fleming, and others for fraud after they allegedly pocketed $3.8 million from Nautilus and $500,000 from Lloyd's of London that should have gone to the Satterfield children.

Nautilus has accused Murdaugh of hatching an insurance fraud scheme by encouraging the Satterfield children to sue him then lining his own pockets.

MURDAUGH FALLOUT: HOUSEKEEPER GLORIA SATTERFIELD'S SONS ‘WANT JUSTICE’ IN LAWYER'S ALLEGED FINANCIAL CRIMES

Murdaugh told the Satterfield boys that a settlement hadn't been reached, as he and his co-conspirators allegedly spent the windfall.

In the reply, Murdaugh's lawyers point out that the Satterfields recovered over $7.5 million based on the allegation that the disbarred attorney had stolen insurance money that should have gone to them.

Tony Satterfield and his mother, Gloria Satterfield

Alex Murdaugh previously said the family's late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, right, fell on the steps of their South Carolina hunting estate in 2018. She died in the hospital. (Eric Bland)

The Satterfield estate wasn’t entitled to the funds in the first place if Murdaugh lied about the circumstances of the fall, the document contends.

Lawyer Eric Bland, who represents the late housekeeper’s family, alleges that Murdaugh is lying yet again to avoid a judgment against him and to encourage Nautilus to sue the Satterfield estate.

ALEX MURDAUGH'S PRISON LOVE LETTERS: ‘I THINK ABOUT YOU ALL DAY’ 

The Satterfield family has a $4.3 million judgment against Murdaugh, which he voluntarily signed. 

"He’s not to be believed. He's a convicted murderer and a known liar," said Bland. 

General views of Alex Murdaugh's former home, Moselle, during the jury's visit to the property.

A side view of the house on the Moselle property in Islandton, South Carolina, where the Murdaugh's housekeeper Gloria Satterfield fell and later died. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life terms in March for fatally shooting his son, Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52, in June 2021. He’s appealing the verdict. 

On the stand, Murdaugh admitted to lying to his family, best friends and clients for decades. 

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has said it is investigating Satterfield’s death. 

Murdaugh's courtroom battles are far from over. He has been indicted for over 100 counts of financial crimes stemming from the theft of nearly $9 million from his former law firm, clients and the Satterfield children.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.