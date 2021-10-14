Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

Alex Murdaugh arrested over housekeeper Gloria Satterfield insurance settlements

Alex Murdaugh was arrested in Florida and will be extradited back to South Carolina

Danielle Wallace
Danielle Wallace
Lawyers say Murdaugh housekeeper’s heirs never received money after reportedly falling, dying in family home

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was arrested in Florida Thursday in connection to insurance settlements obtained after the 2018 mysterious death of his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. 

Upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Murdaugh was taken into custody by agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. 

ALEX MURDAUGH ‘1000%’ WAS NEVER SHOT IN BOTCHED SUICIDE PLOT, ‘SET UP’ ALLEGED HIT MAN, LAWYER CLAIMS 

The charges stem from a SLED investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield. Murdaugh has been taken to Orange County Corrections, where he will be held until he receives an extradition hearing. Upon extradition being granted or waived, he will be brought back to South Carolina to receive a bond hearing, SLED said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. 

Alex Murdaugh appears in a new mugshot following his arrest in Orlando, Florida on charges in connection to insurance settlements obtained following housekeeper Gloria Satterfield's 2018 death. 

Alex Murdaugh appears in a new mugshot following his arrest in Orlando, Florida on charges in connection to insurance settlements obtained following housekeeper Gloria Satterfield's 2018 death.  (Orange County Corrections)

"Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations. I want to commend the hard work and dedication that our agents have shown over the last four months, SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a statement. "They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served."

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Danielle Wallace is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter at @danimwallace. If you have a tip, you can email her at danielle.wallace@fox.com.

