Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

Albuquerque man behind fatal street racing crash still missing 1 year later

NM judge allowed man to leave after promising to turn himself in the following month

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It's now been a year since a man convicted of street racing and causing a crash that killed an Albuquerque father of six never showed up for sentencing.

Prosecutors told KRQE-TV on Friday that they are far from giving up on locating Francisco Reyes Merlos.

"We will find him. I can assure you that. It may not be tomorrow or the next day. We have leads. We will pursue this investigation," Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said.

Reyes Merlos "will absolutely" be charged with new crimes.

Reyes Merlos was sentenced in February 2022 to four years in prison after entering a plea deal in the death of Travis Dehart. He had faced vehicular homicide and other charges. The judge allowed him to leave after he promised to turn himself in the following month.

SWEEPING TAX-RELIEF PACKAGE OF $1.1 BILLION HEADS TO NEW MEXICO GOV. GRISHAM

An Albuquerque man behind a fatal crash that killed a father of six is still missing a year after never showing up for sentencing.

An Albuquerque man behind a fatal crash that killed a father of six is still missing a year after never showing up for sentencing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities say Reyes Merlos was street racing in April 2019 when he crashed into Dehart and his 15-year-old daughter. The father was teaching the teen how to drive.

Police say Dehart was killed instantly. The daughter was injured but survived.

Investigators say Reyes Merlos was doing 89 mph down a city street.

Before Reyes Merlos left the courtroom that day, he had apologized to Dehart's family.

"I’ve since then matured, and I’m no longer that kid from three years ago, speeding up and down Montgomery," Reyes Merlos said at the time.