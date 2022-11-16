Alabama's sheriff race ends in a tie, headed to recount

The race for sheriff in southern Alabama's Conecuh County has ended in a tie, and is heading to a recount.

Republican Mike Blackmon and Democrat Randy Brock each received 2,225 votes, according to certified election results posted Tuesday.

Blackmon had been losing the race by one vote until provisional ballots were counted, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said.

The race will go to an automatic recount on Friday, Wahl said. State law requires a recount when the margin of victory is less than half of a percentage point. If the race remains a tie, state law requires the winner to be picked by drawing lots.