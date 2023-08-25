Alabama woman convicted of murder in death of boyfriend's 3-year-old son

Yalrick Pride, a 23-year-old woman from Florence, Alabama, has been found guilty in the death of her boyfriend's three-year-old son.

The boy's father, Blake Townsend, was sentenced to life in prison as part of a plea deal.

The couple allegedly tried to make it look like the child died from being left in a hot car, however, it was reported he died from blunt force trauma.

An Alabama jury on Thursday convicted a woman of felony murder for the 2020 beating death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son.

Jurors in Lauderdale County returned the guilty verdict against Yalrick Pride, 23, of Florence, during their first day of deliberations, news outlets reported.

Kaiden Garner died in the summer of 2020. Authorities said Pride and Kaiden's father, Blake Townsend, initially tried to make it look like the child had died from being left in a hot car, WAFF-TV reported. However, investigators said they determined Kaiden died from blunt force trauma and had been dead for three hours before authorities were alerted.

LEGAL FIGHT OVER DISTRIBUTION OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA LICENSE IN ALABAMA CONTINUES

Townsend was charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and was sentenced to life in prison as part of his plea deal. He testified that he saw Pride hitting his son with a belt.

Pride did not testify. Her sister told jurors that Townsend was the abusive one and she had seen Townsend hit Pride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An obituary remembered Kaiden as an intelligent child with an amazing smile who loved jokes and the cartoon, "Paw Patrol."