CRIME
Published

Alabama TikTok star confirms son killed in shooting, calls on followers to find answers

Ophelia Nichols says her son Randon Lee was shot and killed Friday

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
A TikTok star with millions of followers is hoping at least one of them has information about a deadly shooting that resulted in her son’s death over the weekend.

Ophelia Nichols, known on the social media platform as Mama Tot under the user name @shoelover99, posted a video seeking help in finding the person responsible for killing her son Randon Lee in Prichard, Alabama on Friday, the day before his nineteenth birthday.

"I ain’t never ask y’all for anything, but I need your help with this. There’s almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody’s gotta know something," Nichols said in the video. As of Monday morning, more than 7.3 million people were following her on TikTok.

"I know they’re out there, in my town," Nichols said of the culprit. "They’re out there. They’re out there, living and breathing when my son’s dead."

Nichols later posted that she had been informed there was "a lead on 2 individuals," although she did not specify whether that information came from law enforcement officials or people in her community.

In an interview with local WKRG, Nichols provided additional details, stating that her son was shot at a gas station before he went to another gas station down the street where he was later found dead.

Fox News reached out to the Prichard Police Department for details, but they did not immediately respond. As of Sunday, they had not released any information, other than that they were investigating the homicide.

