Alabama shooting at biker club leaves 1 dead, off-duty cop and others wounded: report

Gunfire late Saturday at a motorcycle club in Birmingham, Ala., left at least one person dead – and left an off-duty police officer and several others wounded, according to a report.

The shooting happened just before midnight at #1 Stunnas Motor Sport Club in the city’s Ensley neighborhood, Birmingham FOX affiliate WBRC-TV reported.

The off-duty officer was a patron of the club at the time, the report said.

None of the victims was immediately identified.

No arrests had been made and no suspects were immediately identified, Birmingham police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin told the station.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Police arriving at the scene blocked off a two-block radius around the club as their investigation got underway. The Alabama Bureau of Investigations was leading the probe, WBRC reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.