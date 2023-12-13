Alabama prison inmate dies after assault by fellow prisoner, corrections department says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate has died following an assault believed to have been committed by another prisoner, the state corrections department confirmed Wednesday.

Derrek Martin, 38, died early Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release.

ALABAMA INMATES FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST STATE, CONDEMNING PRISON LABOR PROGRAM AS 'MODERN DAY SLAVERY'

Martin and another inmate, Antonio Thomas, were arguing before the assault occurred at the Elmore Correctional Facility, the statement added.

Staffers found Martin conscious on a floor before he was transported to the Staton Health Care Unit. There his condition rapidly deteriorated and life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the news release said. He was pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martin had been serving a 20-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Lawrence County.

Thomas, 50, is serving a life sentence for Robbery I out of Montgomery County. Authorities said charges are pending against him in connection with Martin's death.