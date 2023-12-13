Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama

Alabama prison inmate dies after assault by fellow prisoner, corrections department says

Antonio Thomas, 50, serving a life sentence for Robbery I, is facing pending charges in Martin's death

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate has died following an assault believed to have been committed by another prisoner, the state corrections department confirmed Wednesday.

Derrek Martin, 38, died early Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release.

ALABAMA INMATES FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST STATE, CONDEMNING PRISON LABOR PROGRAM AS 'MODERN DAY SLAVERY'

Martin and another inmate, Antonio Thomas, were arguing before the assault occurred at the Elmore Correctional Facility, the statement added.

Alabama News

Alabama has come under fire for conditions at its correctional facilities.

Staffers found Martin conscious on a floor before he was transported to the Staton Health Care Unit. There his condition rapidly deteriorated and life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the news release said. He was pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martin had been serving a 20-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Lawrence County.

Thomas, 50, is serving a life sentence for Robbery I out of Montgomery County. Authorities said charges are pending against him in connection with Martin's death.