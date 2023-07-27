Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama police seeking two misdemeanor charges against Carlee Russell, prosecutor says

Charges that could be filed in Alabama against Carlee Russell carry a maximum one-year prison sentence

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Carlee Russell told 911 dispatcher she'd stay on Interstate until officers arrived, new call recording shows Video

Carlee Russell told 911 dispatcher she'd stay on Interstate until officers arrived, new call recording shows

Carlee Russell told a 911 dispatcher that she'd stay on the Interstate until police officers arrived, new audio of the call released by police shows. (Hoover Police Department)

Police are seeking two charges against Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who went missing and then returned home two days later, Jefferson County Chief Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert told Fox News Digital.

Russell, 24, dialed 911 on July 13 around 9:34 p.m. and reported a toddler walking along the southbound side of Interstate 459 near Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Hoover Police Department.

She later returned home on July 15 at around 10:45 p.m., and police say she was seen walking on a sidewalk in her neighborhood beforehand.

Tolbert told Fox News Digital that police are seeking to charge Russell with false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident, both of which are misdemeanors and carry a maximum punishment of one year in jail.

FORMER DETECTIVE REVEALS POSSIBLE CHARGES CARLEE RUSSELL COULD FACE AFTER DISAPPEARANCE HOAX

Alabama woman Carlee Russell's car seen in traffic cam video

Hoover, Alabama police are reviewing traffic camera video from I-459 that shows Carlee Russell's car, seen driving slowly in the emergency lane with warning lights, pull over before she went missing July 13.  (Courtesy: Hoover Police Department / TCA)

Alabama woman who went missing Carlee Russell wears a dress

Alabama woman Carlee Russell is seen in a photo released by the Hoover Police Department. (Hoover Police Department)

When asked when charges would be filed, Tolbert said "we are just advisors."

CARLEE RUSSELL

Carlee Russell's residence that police say she returned to on July 15. (Dana Mixer for Fox News Digital)

The Hoover Police Department declined to comment when reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.