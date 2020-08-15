Alabama police say 3-year-old's murder disguised as hot car death: report

An Alabama police department has launched an investigation into what it says was the murder of a 3-year-old child made to look like a hot car death, according to a report.

Kaiden Garner died Wednesday in Florence, WHNT-TV reports.

It was initially reported that Kaiden’s death was possibly due to heat exposure, according to the station.

NYC DAD PLEADS GUILTY IN TWINS' HOT-CAR DEATHS, AVOIDS JAIL TIME

"Since that time, detectives have confirmed that Kaiden’s death was not in fact related to any type of injury caused by an exposure to heat," Florence Police Lt. Wesley Gargis said, according to the Florence Times Daily.

"Based on the evidence gathered thus far and statements made, we now consider this to be an active investigation into the homicide of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner,” Gargis said. “Preliminary autopsy reports show that Kaiden’s death resulted from blunt force trauma."

Kaiden's death brought patrol officers to the emergency room at North Alabama Medical Center, Emergency Room at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, he said.

VIRGINIA INFANT DIES AFTER FATHER ‘INADVERTENTLY’ LEAVES HER IN CAR, POLICE SAY

Police said Friday they could provide no further information about the case.

No one has been arrested, Police Chief Ron Tyler told the Times Daily.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are situations when there's an adult victim when people choose not come forward but we hope when there's a 3-year-old someone will come forward," he said, according to the paper.