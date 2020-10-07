Expand / Collapse search
Alabama man who broke into Disney World during lockdown banned for life

The 42-year-old man had planned to camp on the isle he likened to a “tropical paradise” for a week

Frank Miles
A man from Alabama who had been living out his coronavirus quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island has been banned for life from the theme park, according to reports.

According to The Street Journal,  Richard McGuire, who had faced up to a year in jail, entered a no contest plea to trespassing last week.

He was arrested on a trespassing charge on the abandoned Discovery Island on April 30, the Associated Press reports.

The 42-year-old man had planned to camp on the isle he likened to a “tropical paradise” for a week, according to an arrest report, informing authorities he did not realize Discovery Island was restricted, despite numerous “no trespassing” signs posted throughout.

“Richard stated that he was unaware of that and that it looked like a tropical paradise,” according to the arrest report.

The 42-year-old said he didn’t hear numerous deputies searching the private island for him on foot, by boat and by air because he was asleep in a building.

Previously called Treasure Island, Discovery Island had been the site of a zoological park before the island was closed to the public in 1999.

The man also has been fined $100.

